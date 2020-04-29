Crystal Avenue home sealed

MOUNT VERNON — A nuisance hearing will be held on a Clinton Township home boarded up after a drug raid Monday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The residence, at 401 Crystal Avenue, has been ordered sealed against further entry in an order Tuesday by Knox County Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Wetzel. According to Knox County Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville, the nature of the nuisance is drug activity that has been going on at the residence for some time.

The facts that argued the need for the nuisance order are in an affidavit that is currently under seal. The search warrant, issued through juvenile and probate court, is also under seal.

McConville said the affidavit contains allegations of drug activity. At least one overdose was reported at the residence, McConville said. The order names Robert Matheny, 53, as the person who has control over the residence. An evidentiary hearing on the case is scheduled for May 8. At the hearing, Matheny can contest the allegations in the nuisance order. If the nuisance order is granted, Wetzel can order the home be sealed until the nuisance activity is abated. The search warrant was executed at the residence at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday, according to Knox County 911 records. McConville said the residence had been under surveillance by KCSO for a while previous to the search warrant being served. Officers found Chase Sherman, 36, at the residence, as well as an adult female. Sherman was arrested on a parole violation. The female was not arrested, McConville said. Matheny was not present at the time and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A quantity of suspected drugs believed to contain fentanyl was found at the residence, as well as some syringes and pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and marijuana, McConville said. The suspected drugs have been sent to a Newark lab for testing. McConville said several other persons are being sought in connection with the alleged drug activity. The matter remains under investigation and additional charges are expected, McConville said.

