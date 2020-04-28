Today final day to drop off votes

MOUNT VERNON — This year’s primary is being held via a mail-in voting system after in-person voting was canceled due to heightened concerns about COVID-19. After a six-week hiatus, the results will be finalized tonight.

Kim Horn, director of the Knox County Board of Elections, said that the unofficial results will be finalized by 8 p.m. tonight. The official results, she said, will be in around May 15.

According to an absentee survey, the election’s office has processed over 11,000 absentee and early voting ballots, as of April 25 at noon, the deadline for applications for ballots.

Of those, 9,916 have been mail-in applications for ballots and 7,377 ballots have been returned to the board of elections. This leaves roughly 2,500 ballots still out in Knox County to be turned in to be counted.

While the date to mail-in ballots has passed, there’s still time to drop off a ballot at the dropbox. The dropbox, located at the Chestnut Street entrance of the county service building, will be available until 7:30 p.m. today for those who still need to drop off their ballots. Those sent in the mail had to be postmarked by April 27 and be received no later than 10 days after April 28 to be counted. Some several local races and issues are on this year’s primary. There are two county commissioner races and both the incumbent sheriff and probate/juvenile court judge are being challenged. Knox County Commissioner Teresa Bemiller of Mount Vernon is being challenged by Eric Wisyanski of Howard. Bemiller’s third term as a county commissioner is set to expire at the end of 2020. Wisyanski previously ran for county commissioner in 2014 against then-commissioner Roger Reed. Commissioner Thom Collier, who resides in Mount Vernon, is being challenged by Barry Lester, also of Mount Vernon. Collier will complete his second term at the end of next year. Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer is being challenged by Danville Police Chief Daniel Weckesser. Knox County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Jay Nixon is being challenged by Attorney John Dilts. Levies on the ballot include the Fredericktown Community Joint Emergency Ambulance District 1-mill levy; Central Ohio Joint Fire District is seeking a 5.5-mill, three-year replacement levy; Miller Township is seeking a 1.4-mill, five-year levy which pays for the township’s fire and EMS contract with Homer Fire; and Morris Township’s 4-mill, the three-year levy is a renewal.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @