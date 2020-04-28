CENTERBURG — Robert E. “Bob” Moreland, 81, of Centerburg passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus with his loving family at his side.

He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Centerburg to the late Basil and Edna (Hall) Moreland. Bob was a truck driver and was employed at American Freight from which he retired. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555 and was a veteran serving in the United States Army from 1959-1964. Bob enjoyed the times with friends and family at his family’s property on the Muskingum River. He also took great joy in woodworking and traveling with his wife and family. But most of all, Bob was a “family man” and he loved the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Shirley (Stringfellow) Moreland; his sons, Chris (Deb) Moreland, Brad (Kelly) Moreland; three grandchildren, Patrick (Kim) Moreland, Paige (Chase) Stone, Kayla (Stephen Zupp) Moreland; and four great-grandchildren, Gavyn, Brilynn, Kaitlin, KayLynn.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Moreland.

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will announce a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knox County Humane Society.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert E. “Bob” Moreland.