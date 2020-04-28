Project to improve Danville water infrastructure

DANVILLE — Danville Village Council passed an emergency resolution Monday committing to accept a $470,000 grant plus apply for a $104,000 loan to repair and upgrade the village’s water infrastructure on Mickley and Richards streets in 2021.

Village Administrator Freedom Desich explained that this project will upgrade the water system on Mickley Street, which supplies the firehouse and surrounding neighborhoods; it will also upgrade the waterline and add fire hydrants on Richards Street that will provide fire protection to Danville Elementary School.

The village will not raise the water bill by undertaking this project, Mayor Joe Mazzari assured after Councilmember Patrick Crow raised the concern.

The $470,000 is awarded through the Knox County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The CDBG money are federal dollars administrated through the Ohio Development Services Agency, according to the agency’s grant program description.

However, $470,000 will not cover the entire waterline project. The estimated cost to complete the Mickley-Richards Street water improvement project is approximately $574,000. This is why the village needs to commit to an additional $104,000, Mazzari explained.

The $104,000 will be paid for through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA), Mazzari said. The Village of Danville could apply up to $530,000 of zero-interest WSRLA loan, paid off over 20 years, according to Mazzari.

There was a point of confusion at the council meeting over exactly what project the grant or loan will cover. This is because the mayor and administrator initially applied in January for the $530,000 loan to fund both the Mickley-Richards Streets project and a similar waterline improvement project on Market Street.

With the award of the $470,000 grant designated for Mickley-Richards streets, however, there has been a change of plans. Monday’s emergency resolution pertained only to the Mickley-Richards streets project. Mazzari said he and the village administrator are still looking into funding the Market Street project, either through the WSRLA loan or other grants, but it will come later in the future.

Mazzari also noted that the $104,000 will not come out of the village’s account, unless for some reason the WRSLA loan is denied.

“We’re given pretty confident assurance that we’re going to get this (loan) taken care of,” Mazzari said. “That’s why we’re moving forward with this.”

Mazzari said he called the emergency council meeting Monday specifically for this resolution so it will not take up regular council meeting session time.

To pass legislation, the council needs at least five members present. Councilmembers Patrick Crow, Darin Durbin, Jeff Furay, Deb Ridgeway and Mike Waldeck attended the meeting — making exactly five members pass the legislation.

The five councilmembers unanimously voted to adopt the resolution.

The village will know for sure if the WSRLA loan application has been approved around August or September, according to Mazzari.