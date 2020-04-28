Jean Ann (Moushey) Blubaugh

COLUMBUS — Jean was born in the midst of the darkness of the great depression in Wheeling, WV, on July 31, 1933, and passed into the eternal brilliance of God’s Paradise April 26, 2020.

In her time on this earth Jean’s depth of gentleness and compassion brought warmth and comfort to all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen (Trainor) Moushey and by Harold’s second wife, Henrietta (Schlairet) (Blubaugh) Moushey. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, George; their children, Stephen (Vicki) Blubaugh and their children, Kara, Peter and Nathaniel Blubaugh; Michael (Marci) (d. 2015) Blubaugh and their son, Joshua (Brittany) Blubaugh and their sons, Daniel and Jackson, and their yet-to-be-born daughter, Rebecca Blubaugh; Thomas (Kimberly) Blubaugh and his sons, William (Jennifer) Blubaugh and Benjamin (Amanda) Blubaugh; James (Kristie Swihart) Blubaugh and their daughters, Lindsey (Shannon Schneider) Swihart and Courtney Swihart, Julie Blubaugh; Susan (William) Mitchell and their daughters, Ella, Molly and Frances Mitchell; Kevin “Ted” (Gretchen) Blubaugh and their sons, Gunnar and Jacob Blubaugh. She is also survived by her two sisters, Phyllis (Moushey) (Stenger) Heindl and Mary Catherine “Kay” Whyte; and many nieces and nephews.

Jean’s life was spent caring for her own family and in service to all others of God’s family. Her home was always full of her own kids, grandkids, friends and classmates of her kids and grandkids and all the neighborhood kids. She was a beloved member of her church community and a devoted Catholic woman. She made Cursillo weekend W-6 and was a member of 10 other Cursillo/Cum Christo weekend teams, serving as rector of one. She was a member of six TEC (Teens Encounter Christ) weekend teams, serving as lay director of one. She and her husband, George, co-chaired for three years the program known as Christ Renews His Parish at Our Lady of Victory, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was a eucharistic minister to shut-ins for many years and had a deep respect and appreciation for all of humanity, especially those who were alone or in distress.

She worked for many years in the office of Dr. John Thomas.

Jean will be greatly missed by all those she touched with her generosity and love. She was the epitome of a Christian woman. God’s Grace shined through in her roles of daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor and friend. Special thanks to her personal aide, Ateana Hargrove, and to the nurses at Mt. Carmel Hospice, who showed such great love and care. A Memorial Mass in her honor will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Egan-Ryan Funeral Home. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.