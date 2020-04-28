HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — George M. Dunham, 80, of Hazel Green, AL, went home to his Maker on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

He was born in Indianapolis, IN, and was a big brother to David Dunham and Patricia Dunham Rahe, where they lived on a farm east of Indianapolis. He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Dunham and mother, Blanche Wilson Dunham. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eileen Thomas Dunham; son, Pastor Brian (Samantha); son, Darin (Martha); eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and two great granddaughters.

George graduated from McCordsville High School in Indiana and Purdue University, and was employed by the Bell Systems for 33 years until his retirement from Lucent Technologies in 1997. He was active in the churches where he lived after accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1974. George also volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader and at Knox Community Hospital. He was an elected board member at Apple Valley Lake Community in Ohio. George was a frequent blood donor and also served on the Koinonia Continuance Board for several years. He and his wife, Eileen, moved to Alabama in 2014.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Berryhill Funeral Home is assisting the family.