Funeral homes adjusting services

MOUNT VERNON — Funeral services are an essential business under the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. However, funeral homes have had to adjust the typically in-person and intimate services in response to the new public health environment following the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Local funeral homes offer families the option to live stream the funeral service online as in-person attendance is limited to small groups of family members.

“A lot of social interactions like handshaking and giving each other a hug are no longer allowed,” said Brent Lasater, owner of the Lasater Funeral Home, acknowledging that things are different now.

Lasater expressed that even though families are understanding of the situation, it is hard sometimes that they have to limit families’ options.

Private services and burials are exclusive to 10 family members at a time. The chairs are spaced out to ensure social distance. Public services or calling hours are temporarily suspended.

“We’re a business that never said no… You were taught in school to never say no (to families). This is the first time ever in my career that I have to tell family I can’t do something (they want) right now,” Lasater said. “Which is hard.”

Overall, however, Lasater said families are understanding of the restrictions. Some families have opted to have a public service later. The funeral home currently has eight families on hold who would like to have a public service once the restrictions are relaxed, according to Lasater.

Meanwhile, the funeral home also offers families the option to live stream the private service on social media free of charge. Lasater said this is an option that will continue even after the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Before COVID-19 the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home in Mount Vernon already filmed services for families who requested it, Funeral Director Trevis Faulkner said. With the current restrictions, the funeral home utilizes its existing technology to bring the services online for clients who agree to it.

Faulkner said families have responded surprisingly well to the changes.

“At first we were apprehensive. It’s such a personal experience. We were worried that family would want more than what we can do legally,” Faulkner shared. “But they’ve been the ones to monitor their family, making sure only 10 people come in at a time.”

Faulkner said he has never experienced anything similar in his career but that things worked out in “an unexpected way.”

Roberts Funeral Home Managing Funeral Director Tom Cropp echoed the others’ impressions that families understand that this is an unusual time. Cropp added that it is also about how the funeral home presents the information to families.

With regards to COVID-19’s particularity, Cropp remarked that while there have been other diseases in the past, there was “nothing quite this contagious.”

As an embalmer, Cropp said he practices “universal caution” when coming into contact with the deceased — meaning that he takes every precaution against any possible disease the deceased may carry, whether it is COVID-19 or other transmittable diseases. This much has not changed. However, like Lasater, Cropp said he was not used to having to limit families’ behavior.

“It’s not the standard operating procedure,” Cropp said.

As attendance to private viewing is limited, Roberts Funeral Home accommodates by offering live-stream services and helping families plan for services in the future when restrictions are lifted.

Cropp estimated that over half of the families opted to have a service later, which could be several months down the road. One family decided to have a private viewing this week and a memorial service scheduled in August, according to Cropp.

For those families who do not have a service right away, Cropp suggests that they pick a future date that is meaningful to them, such as a wedding anniversary. That way, the service date, although postponed, could still have a special meaning to the family.