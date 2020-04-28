Crystal Avenue home boarded up on Tuesday

From the Knox County Sheriff’s Office:

MOUNT VERNON – On Monday, April 27, 2020 at approximately 9:35 p.m. the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant on a residence at 401 Crystal Avenue, Mount Vernon. The warrant was a part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking. Chase Sherman age 36, from Mount Vernon was arrested at the scene and transported to the Knox County Jail. A female at the residence was interviewed and later released.

Due to repeated calls to the location, citizen complaints, and a history of drug activity, Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville filed a nuisance property complaint through the Knox County Common Pleas Court. As a result, deputies have boarded up the residence and posted a no trespassing order.

The owner of the property, Robert R. Matheny Jr. was not present during the search or when the property was boarded. Charges are pending for permitting drug abuse and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Assistance was provided by the Mount Vernon Police Department and Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

