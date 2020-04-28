City contributes to emergency loan fund

MOUNT VERNON — A $10,000 contribution to a loan fund aimed at helping local businesses get through the COVID-19 economic downturn was approved Monday by Mount Vernon City Council.

By a 5-2 vote, the council approved the contribution to the emergency business loan fund, created recently through the Knox County Revolving Loan Fund. The $10,000 represents the maximum amount a business can request to help with losses incurred during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The contribution will be paid from the city’s reserve balance account. Councilmembers Janis Seavolt and Tammy Woods both voted no; both support the fund and its mission but said they had reservations using taxpayer money for something outside of city government or services. Seavolt noted that the money will not be paid back to the city, and Woods said she is “philosophically opposed” to donating tax dollars. Woods further stressed the contribution comes at a time when the city is talking about curtailing its expenditures.

According to Area Development Foundation President Jeff Gottke, the loans can be requested by any business on a first-come, first-served basis. The terms of the loan are zero interest for up to three years. So far, three requests for loans have been submitted, Gottke said.

The city’s contribution brings the available funds to $300,000. The revolving loan fund is part of the county’s Community Development Block Grant/economic development program, Gottke said; ADF administers the loans.

If the city’s contribution is not used, it will stay in the revolving loan fund, Gottke said. If a borrower defaults on a loan, the county is required to pay it back.

In other business, the council voted to postpone indefinitely an ordinance creating a second assistant city law director position. Councilmember Samantha Scoles said by postponing the issue, it can be brought back at any time as new legislation for approval. She cited financial concerns in postponing the issue, noting economic activity slowed by the epidemic is eating into city revenues.

Auditor Terry Scott, in a presentation to council preceding the vote on the assistant law director ordinance, said the city is down about $500,000 from the same time last year, mostly due to lost income tax revenues.

The assistant law director would be used to take some of City Law Director Rob Broeren’s criminal cases, allowing Broeren to focus on civil work for the city. The city contracts with outside legal firms for some legal work that Broeren could do at a savings to the city, City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said.

The assistant law director’s position, as stated in the ordinance, would be full time and pay $50,000. With hiring and benefits, the job would cost the city a total of about $80,000.

Councilmember Tanner Salyers suggested approving the creation of the position and holding off on hiring.

Ariel-Foundation Park Marketing Director Carrie Haver gave an update on COVID-19’s impact on Ariel-Foundation Park. Haver said that all May public events have been canceled, and a decision has not yet been made regarding the July 4 fireworks. There have been discussions of postponing the fireworks celebration, Haver said, perhaps holding an event in late summer that would tie in with the annual Rastin Challenge.

Haver said there are 46 private events booked for May and June at the park, including weddings and receptions. To cancel those events would mean the park would have to return $9,000 in deposits.

Some summer events will continue, such as the kayaking course and physical fitness program. The Rastin Challenge is currently still scheduled for September, she said.

The park is open, but the bathrooms are closed. Haver said people have been using the park for activities permitted under the governor’s stay-at-home order, such as hiking and fishing.

Dzik informed the council that a traffic signal at Hamtramck and North Main will be placed under a 90-day study for possible removal.