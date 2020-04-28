HOWARD — Bette L. Magers, 79, of Howard passed away Saturday evening, April 24, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born June 8, 1940, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late John and Madeline (Nogar) Kymer.

Bette was a member of the Country Bible Fellowship in Howard. She had worked for Kenyon College in food service, but her greatest passion was working on the family farm. Bette enjoyed playing solitaire and making sure you were always fed.

Bette is survived by her children, Cindy (Robert) Smith of Howard, Laurie Magers of Mount Vernon and Timothy Magers of Gainesville, GA; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Wayne) Gallwitz of Mount Vernon and Phyllis Sipes of California; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Magers in 2011; an infant daughter, Rebecca; and sisters, Barbara Kymer, Virginia Doup and Frances Wilcox.

The family will have a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1, in Amity Cemetery with Pastor Randy Wert officiating.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

