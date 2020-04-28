Photography

A ‘scary’ lunch

10:29 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Fredericktown School’s Helen Hassel, in her Monsters, Inc. pajamas waves at a vehicle during lunch pickup at the elementary school Monday. Dominos Pizza donated slices of pizza and Fredericktown staffers dressed in their pajamas as part of Gov. DeWine’s Spirit Week. Approximately 400 meals were provided.
Joshua Morrison/News
