Top Story

2020 Primary Election Results

9:09 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Contested Races

For County Commissioner

Teresa Bemiller – 5,276 ✓
Eric Wisyanski – 1,664

For County Commissioner

Thom Collier – 4,205 ✓
Barry D. Lester – 2,795

 

For Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

John S. Dilts – 2,138
Jay W. Nixon – 4,669 ✓

For Sheriff

David Shaffer – 4,222 ✓
Daniel J. Weckesser – 2,991

✓ = Unofficial winner. All votes are not official until certified by the Knox County Board of Elections.

Full results

Levies and Issues

Central Ohio Joint Fire District ✓

FOR – 564
AGAINST – 227

Fredericktown Joint Ambulance

FOR – 846
AGAINST – 858

 

Miller Township Fire ✓

FOR – 144
AGAINST – 58

Miller Township EMS ✓

FOR – 144
AGAINST – 52

 

Clinton Township Gas Aggregation

FOR – 224
AGAINST – 231

Morris Township Fire and EMS ✓

FOR – 195
AGAINST – 57

Village of Brinkhaven ✓

FOR – 15
AGAINST – 7

✓ = Passing. All votes are not official until certified by the Knox County Board of Elections.

Full results

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 