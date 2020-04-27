Zolman sets May 2 opening day for Pacemakers

MOUNT VERNON — When Pacemaker’s Dragway Park opens its gates for the 2020 season, it will be with a less fanfare than in years past.

While the news that Pacemaker’s plans to open it’s gates on May 2 is a delight to area race fans, Pacemaker’s owner/operator Rod Zolman cautions that this will only be a small step for Pacemaker’s. With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic still a reality, life at Pacemaker’s will be part of the so-called “new normal”.

“To be honest, I am really trying to thread a needle here,” Zolman said. “Normally, we are trying to bring in a crowd (on Opening Day), but frankly, we are not trying to bring in a big crowd this time.”

For every businessman, opening up in the shadow of the coronavirus invokes an entirely different set of rules. The unusual circumstances surrounding preparation for the new season included a visit from health department commissioner Julie Miller.

“I talked to Julie and I went through the detailed plans that we have for social distancing and what we are going to do,” Zolman said. “There will be public address reminders, telling people to keep proper social distance.” A Chesterville distillery is making hand sanitizer and will be supplying Pacemaker’s with all the hand sanitizer it needs. In addition, the plan includes taking everyone’s temperature as they come through the gate. Everyone will be advised to wear a mask. There will be signage reminding racers and staff to take all safety precautions. There should be plenty of room, on Pacemaker’s 30 acres to allow for proper social distancing. “We are doing our best not to have a big crowd,” Zolman said. “We are adjusting our schedule of events and taking the things that tend to draw big crowds and putting them further back in the schedule.” The plan also includes some live streaming of some track events, so race fans can watch from the safety of their own home. “There are other tracks that have races that are televised, but they don’t do their weekly program,” Zolman said. “We’re going to have another dedicated person on that, and we have quite a bit of equipment. This will give sponsors some exposure that they might not normally get, to people that can’t get out but can watch from the comfort of home.” For those who are going, safety is the number one priority. “People aren’t going to come if they don’t feel safe, so we have to make sure we are taking all those steps,” Zolman said. “I think everyone expects the crowds to be down, naturally (as a consequence of COVID-19).” After a difficult couple of years fiscally, mostly due to rain, Zolman had been thinking about delaying the opening of the track by about a month in order to avoid the spring rainouts altogether. Moving Opening Day to May 2 means that COVID-19 will not throw Zolman’s plans off very far. Now, it is a matter of taking things one step at a time. Other tracks will be watching what happens at Pacemaker’s and they will be following, accordingly. “Nobody wants to open up, then see a resurgence and get shut back down,” Zolman said. “I believe that people are doing reasonable steps to be smart about this, but I know this will make everyone happy.”

Geoff Cowles: 740-397-5333 or gcowles@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews