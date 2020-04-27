MOUNT VERNON — John Roy Amstutz, 74, of Mount Vernon, was welcomed into eternity, on eagles’ wings, on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at The Laurels of Mount Vernon.

John was born Dec. 7, 1945 in Wooster to Roy E. and Wava M. (Harris) Amstutz. He married Marylin Hines on Aug. 7, 1965.

John was a youth leader for over 20 years at the Mohican Youth Center in Loudonville. There he learned to love people and make a difference. He then transitioned into becoming a student at Ashland University, where he received a BS in Education. John taught for three years at Richland County Juvenile Detention, before answering his true calling of being a full time Grandpa. He would spend the next decade of his life traveling, helping family, and loving on people. John and Marylin were members of Storyside Church-Mount Vernon. Even with his daily battle with Parkinson’s, he always made a point to love those around him.

A man of faith and love, John will be deeply missed by his wife, Marylin; children, Lisa Amstutz, Philip Amstutz, and Paul (Shelley) Amstutz; 11 grandchildren; brother, James (Susan) Amstutz; sisters, Joyce Amstutz, and Janet (Larry) Gardner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held in the future at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel at the funeral home with Pastor Ethan Boggs officiating. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Storyside Church Children’s Expansion, P.O. Box 553, Bellville, OH 44813.