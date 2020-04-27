JFS announces pandemic unemployment assistance

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that pre-registration for the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will be available to Ohioans on Friday.

The program serves COVID-19 affected individuals who are not eligible for regular unemployment claims, according to JFS’s website.

This includes part-time workers, self-employed workers and workers unable to work because they are the primary caregivers for children or others who are unable to attend a school or other facility due to COVID-19.

Self-employed workers must submit their 2019 tax return or evidence of income such as 1099 or pay stubs.

Pre-registration was scheduled to become available at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov. The system was not yet live as of press time.