News

JFS announces pandemic unemployment assistance

9:58 am
Mount Vernon News

 

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that pre-registration for the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will be available to Ohioans on Friday.

The program serves COVID-19 affected individuals who are not eligible for regular unemployment claims, according to JFS’s website.

This includes part-time workers, self-employed workers and workers unable to work because they are the primary caregivers for children or others who are unable to attend a school or other facility due to COVID-19.

Self-employed workers must submit their 2019 tax return or evidence of income such as 1099 or pay stubs.

Pre-registration was scheduled to become available at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov. The system was not yet live as of press time.

CORONAVIRUS LINKS

Local COVID-19 Call Center

Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon

740-399-8014

 

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com

 

 

