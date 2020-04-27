JFS announces pandemic unemployment assistance

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that pre-registration for the new federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program will be available to Ohioans on Friday.
The program serves COVID-19 affected individuals who are not eligible for regular unemployment claims, according to JFS’s website.
This includes part-time workers, self-employed workers and workers unable to work because they are the primary caregivers for children or others who are unable to attend a school or other facility due to COVID-19.
Self-employed workers must submit their 2019 tax return or evidence of income such as 1099 or pay stubs.
Pre-registration was scheduled to become available at unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov. The system was not yet live as of press time.
CORONAVIRUS LINKS
Coronavirus knoxhealth.com
Coronavirus cdc.gov
Coronavirus Research nih.gov
Coronavirus Emergency who.int
Coronavirus World Map Map (John Hopkins CSSE)
News from the Associated Press apnews.com
Ohio Department of Health: Coronavirus coronavirus.ohio.gov
Coronavirus mountvernonnews.com
Local COVID-19 Call Center
Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon740-399-8014
Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @
Previous Story
Next Story