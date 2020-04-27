Jarosz saw potential with new Jackets

MOUNT VERNON — The last thing a young team needs is to lose out on opportunities to gain experience. The Mount Vernon boys tennis coach Jeffrey Jarosz was looking forward to helping a lot of new players develop this season.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to switch to distance learning and put a halt to the spring season.

“I only have one returning varsity player and three others that returned from last year’s,” Jarosz said. “We were making unbelievable strides and stunting that growth is only going to hurt us next year.”

Junior Jack Staats is the only returning varsity player from last season.

“I was disappointed (the season got canceled),” Staats said. “It was going to be my second year of tennis and I was excited because I was going to play against some tough competition, and that would have helped me a lot next year.”

The lost year brings uncertainty for underclassmen like Staats. They’re losing out on a year of experience.

“I’d like to play at the next level, but I’m not really sure where I’m at,” he said.

The Yellow Jackets were 8-9 overall and 3-3 in the Ohio Cardinal Conference last season. They lost Matt Dinnen, Matt Sabula, Harry Ogle, Ryan Peebles, Wil Kaufman and Solvi Gunderson to graduation. Dinnen won his first two matches in sectional before falling to Reece Yakubov of St. Charles in a district qualifier.

So, it’s pretty much a clean slate.

Juniors Alex Jarosz and Beckett Elkins and sophomore Brian Sabula are making the move up to varsity.

“(Alex Jarosz) and Brian Sabula grew a ton last year,” Jeffrey Jarosz said. “They didn’t see a ton of varsity experience — maybe two or three matches. But they were really coming along at the end of last year. Beckett is probably the kid on the team that has the most fun and he works really hard.”

The rest of the squad is made up of new players.

The Yellow Jackets had two seniors on the team. Owen Decatur hasn’t played since middle school and Noah Eddy was new to the sport.

“(Decatur) hasn’t played since middle school,” Jarosz said. “He wanted to try it as a senior farewell. I think he was going to be as big of a contributor as Jack Staats. I had (Eddy) in class this year and he’s played soccer with my sons for the past three years. So, I think he’s gotten to know me. Just from that friendship standpoint, he wanted to give tennis a try. He was one of the new kids that showed a lot of talent.”

Jarosz got emotional when talking about Decatur and Eddy.

“What’s sad about the situation — especially for Noah and Owen — is they wanted to try something for the first time,” he said. “They’re losing out on that chance. Every kid during their high school career picks and chooses things they want to do. This is something they wanted to end their school career. This is the last thing these kids would have remembered — being on a tennis team for the first time trying something new.”

Freshman Alex Buehrer was expected to make an impact right off the bat. He was competiting with Staats for the No. 1 singles spot.

“He was showing the most consistency and potential in the few practices that we had,” Jarosz said.

Sophomore Ethan Brooks is a natural, Jarosz said.

“The first three weeks of practice — we’re always working on fundamentals, where your hands should be on the racket and how to hit the five different shots in tennis,” Jarosz said. “It just felt to me that he was naturally doing everything he needed to grow. Ethan Brooks was just picking up things really quickly.”

Sophomore Mays Gunderson is another new player from the soccer team.

“He’s another kid that’s learning really quick,” Jarosz said. “He’s got the footwork. He’s got the hand-eye coordination. He’s got the athletic instincts. I still have to build that into a tennis player and it’s going to take a few years. But he’s got a little bit of potential.”

Juniors Ian Thoen and Keifer Meade and sophomores John Hammond and Henry Sarsfield are new players who round out the roster.

The Jackets finished fourth in the OCC last season behind Lexington, Ashland and Wooster.

Jarosz expected those three to be strong again this year and added Mansfield Madison and West Holmes were “up-and-coming” programs.