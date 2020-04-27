Obituary

Gale F. Shrimplin Jr.

POMEROY — Gale F. Shrimplin Jr., of Pomeroy, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Shrimplin family. www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com

 

