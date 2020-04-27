Coloring contest takes flight

MOUNT VERNON — Whether it’s a Belted Kingfisher, a Great Horned Owl, or a much smaller and super-fast Ruby-throated Hummingbird, the Knox County Parks District has been offering a Birds Coloring Contest each week since March 30.

And the results in two different age categories have been flying high in popularity. Katie Hux, Parks District assistant administrator, said it has been so popular that the coloring contest — for children ages 3 to 12 in one category, and another category for those 13 and above (including adults) — is going to be extended through June, and perhaps well beyond. It’s one way the park district can offer families a fun, safe home-based activity with a learning component.

The coloring contest birds can be printed out from the park district website, knoxcountyparks.org, and then be emailed to Hux by midnight each Saturday at katiehux@co.knox.oh.us. So far, well over 20 children and adults have entered the weekly contests, with entries posted Sunday on the park district Facebook page. People vote for the winners, who receive vouchers for free ice cream.

Another challenge involves a checklist of native birds and entices families to visit the district’s seven parks and identify them. The park district has also designed printable bird ID checklists available from its website. Thus far, checklists are available for birds that live in and around Thayer Ridge Park, Honey Run Highlands and Honey Run Waterfall. The checklists are printable in full color and come by way of the eBird website of Cornell Lab Ornithology, which can be viewed at ebird.org. Binoculars are advised for this challenge. A true “birder” is one who can learn to identify birds by sight and sound, both the male and female as well as juvenile birds. Hux said QR codes will also soon be posted at park kiosks so the checklists can be available from one’s smartphone while looking for birds. One example of a popular bird watched is the bluebird. They should be easily identifiable, since it’s their mating season, which includes them perching on bluebird boxes set out for them. Park visitors should observe the posted guidelines, such as maintaining social distance. “There is never a better time than now to get out and explore the many birds beginning to nest or migrating through the county parks,” Hux said.

