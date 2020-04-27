4-H’ers go virtual for meetings, projects

MOUNT VERNON — With stay-at-home orders in place and no face-to-face programming until July, Knox County 4-H had to come up with interesting and creative ways to still meet and complete projects.

The Ohio State University, which coordinates 4-H programs, has ordered face-to-face programming and events to be placed on hold until at least July 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes meetings, camps, fundraising and anything else that is a part of the 4-H experience.

“It has forced us to think outside the box and get creative with programming and how we can be of assistance to our clubs as they are still being asked to meet, just not face-to-face,” Andrea Rees, an OSU extension educator for 4-H Youth Development, said.

Rees and Jana Mussard, the other extension educator for 4-H Youth Development, had to start thinking about how they could proceed with almost all of their programming having to be done online. The first thing they had to get done, Rees said, was to help get their clubs meeting virtually if they haven’t already done so.

“We knew this could look different for every group,” Rees said. OSU gave the clubs several options, outlining the different resources they could use. These include Zoom, Facebook Live, Skype, Facetime and Google Hangouts, among others.

“It was more important than ever that our clubs were communicating effectively and often,” Rees said. “Because of Zoom being a platform that The Ohio State University endorses, we offered our services to our clubs to use that to set up their club meetings.”

She mentioned that this has worked well for some clubs. Either she or Mussard can set up the Zoom meeting for when the club has a meeting and send out the link to the club members. But Rees knows that option won’t work for every club so they talk with them about what will work.

Mary Schlairet is an advisor for the Clever Clovers 4-H Club, who have been utilizing Zoom for the past few meetings. She said that she has Rees help set up the Zoom meeting and send the link out to the kids.

“(The kids) know it better than me,” Schlairet said, adding that she is learning more about how to use the system. “There are some challenges but for the second meeting things went very well.”

The challenges mostly have to do with the kids not speaking close enough to the microphone which can make it hard to hear them. But other than that, Schlairet said everything has been running smoothly and she is finally getting the hang of doing a virtual meeting.

So far, she believes that the kids like having the meetings and that they are adjusting well to the format. She explained that one neat thing about having virtual meetings was that they have a member who lives in New York for the winters, but comes down to the county in the summer, who can now be involved in the meeting. Schlairet said they will utilize virtual meetings next year so she can join in on more meetings.

When it comes to the demonstrations that the kids give, Schlairet said the video meetings can help everyone see what’s going on. She explained that during their April 13 meeting club member Cooper Ferguson gave a presentation on tying various knots. He was able to position the camera in a way to show his complete set up of ropes and could focus more on his hands. The virtual meeting allowed all the kids to see what Ferguson was doing up close instead of from at a distance, like how they would have done if they met in person.

When it comes to project books, Schlairet said her club was ahead of others because they had ordered them. And if the kids have any problems, Schlairet said they can always call her to ask questions.

But for other clubs, books are a hurdle that needs to be overcome.

“We were not able to get to many project books out to our clubs. We cannot distribute anything from our office until July 6,” Rees said. “So the state 4-H office set up two options for our members.”

Option one includes books that are available to download off the 4-H website with stay-at-home projects such as sewing, creative arts and creative writing.

If those projects weren’t of interest to the kids, the members could go online and order their books directly from the state and were provided with either a free shipping coupon or 20 percent off.

Other things, like judging, have been rescheduled until they can meet face-to-face, Rees said. But anytime there is an update, Rees said they have tried to send out updates within 24 hours. This is done through emailing members, and putting it up on their blog and Facebook page.