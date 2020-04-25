What do you miss most that has been closed or postponed due to the coronavirus?

“I miss my work and my coworkers. That’s why we came here (to a food truck) to support them.”
Becky Pullins, Fredericktown
“I miss movie theaters and work.”
Randall Hardnock, Gambier
“Visiting people, going to my local places that I used to go. That’s about it.”
Mark Phillips, Mount Vernon
“I miss my family and being able to be around friends, students at Kenyon. I miss my job.”
Lisa Carver,Mount Vernon
“I’m retired. I don’t do a lot. I miss getting out.”
Pat Ewers, Mount Vernon
“Either work or something to do because I’m so bored at home.”
Jessica Franklin, Danville
