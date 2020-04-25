Taking it to the Street

What do you miss most that has been closed or postponed due to the coronavirus?

9:28 am
“I miss my work and my coworkers. That’s why we came here (to a food truck) to support them.”

Becky Pullins, Fredericktown

“I miss movie theaters and work.”

Randall Hardnock, Gambier

“Visiting people, going to my local places that I used to go. That’s about it.”

Mark Phillips, Mount Vernon

“I miss my family and being able to be around friends, students at Kenyon. I miss my job.”

Lisa Carver,Mount Vernon

“I’m retired. I don’t do a lot. I miss getting out.”

Pat Ewers, Mount Vernon

“Either work or something to do because I’m so bored at home.”

Jessica Franklin, Danville

