OHSAA announces fall divisional and regional assignments in football

COLUMBUS — Three area teams are changing divisions in football due to competitive balance, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Friday.

East Knox and Cardington-Lincoln, which were Division VI last season, are moving down to Division VII, and Utica is moving from Division IV to Division V.

The OHSAA announced divisional assignments for football, boys and girls and girls volleyball and regional assignments for football.

East Knox and Cardington will be in Region 27 in Division VII, joining Danville, which moved to the region from Region 25 last year.

Mount Vernon and Highland saw no changes. The Yellow Jackets stay in Division II, Region 7 in football and Division I in boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball, and the Scots remain in Division IV, Region 15 for football, Division I for boys soccer and Division II for girls soccer and girls volleyball.

Centerburg, Fredericktown, Mount Gilead and Northmor remain in Division VI for football, but move from Region 22 to 23.

There were no changes to area teams in girls volleyball. Utica remains in Division II. Centerburg, Fredericktown, Cardington and Mount Gilead will stay in Division III; and Danville, East Knox and Northmor will continue to compete in Division IV.

No divisional changes will occur in golf, cross country, girls tennis and field hockey. Competitive balance does not affect those sports.

There are 709 schools currently registered in 11-person football with the OHSAA for 2020. Out of those schools, 13 moved up a division and 28 moved down because of competitive balance.

Two schools moved up a division because of enrollment and 17 moved down. There were 26 schools that moved up in enrollment, but down in competitive balance and 26 schools moved down in enrollment, but up in competitive balance resulting in no change in Division.

Schools have until Oct. 5 to make changes to their tournament participation. The full list can be found on OHSAA.org.

