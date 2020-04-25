Photography

Not bubblin’ crude

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A gas leak and water leak erupted in the 1400 block of Coshocton Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday. City crews were on scene for hours repairing the rupture. Traffic was rerouted around the area.

