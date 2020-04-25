Howard Street sinkhole problem gets deeper

MOUNT VERNON — Work on the repair of a sinkhole doubled after a rain event resulted in the collapse of a manhole in the project area.

Mount Vernon City Engineer Brian Ball reported Friday that a manhole on Liberty and Pennsylvania streets that serves the same sewer main beneath a sinkhole on Liberty and Howard lost a two-foot wall section this week after increased water flow due to rainfall came through the sewer line. The sewer line also was damaged again, in the area of the manhole.

Ball said the extra water was due to infiltration in the line, as well as water that comes in from other non-sewer sources such as downspouts tapped into the line.

Crews originally had planned to replace 150 feet of pipe; now, to fix the damage associated with the manhole, they will need to replace 330 feet.

The line serves the area of McKenzie Street, Follin Avenue and the fairgrounds.

In other utilities news, City Safety services Director Rick Dzik reported that two new water plant operators have been hired, one each the water plant and wastewater plant.

Police

Mount Vernon Police will continue to work with three officers per shift, for the time being, Chief Robert Morgan reported. The decision was made a month ago to reduce the shift staff from four to three officers due to decreased calls.

Rather than short officers on hours, the decision has cut down on overtime. Morgan said the PD had been paying a lot of overtime due to a vacancy and four officers being off for various reasons.

The PD has two officers deployed on military commitments, one on sick leave and one taking leave for family reasons. As such, there was a lot of overtime needed to keep the four officers per shift to cover the officers who are off.

Parks and Buildings and Grounds

The kid’s fishing derby scheduled for May 2 at Ariel-Foundation Park has been canceled, but the lake will still be stocked by the Knox Fish and Game Association, Parks and Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter said.

To make up for the derby, the park district is asking that fishing at Ariel-Foundation May 1 – 2 from noon on being restricted to youth ages 16 and younger.

The lake will be stocked with 320 rainbow trout, 300 hybrid bluegill, 200 yellow perch and 100 largemouth bass.

The elevator modernization project at the Plaza building was awarded to contractor Davis and Newcomer, who bid the project at $139,875. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $150,000.

Repairs to the slate roof on the city hall started this week and are expected to be finished next week.

Mayor

Mayor Matt Starr said he has been working with city officials to prioritize road construction while traffic is still minimal due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Starr said this has included working with Auditor Terry Scott to see how much money is available for projects.

The priority areas include Yellow Jacket Drive, Belmont and Mulberry streets and the Sandusky Street water line replacement project. The water line runs up Sandusky in the roadway; Sandusky is scheduled to be repaved by ODOT in 2021.