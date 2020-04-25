Golf cart, landscaping restrictions relaxed

MOUNT VERNON — Two people can now ride in a golf cart in Knox County golf courses, and residential landscapers are now free to mulch away and clear flower beds in preparation for planting those annuals and perennials.
Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller announced Friday during her coronavirus-related press conference that the two business-related restrictions have been relaxed. Miller further she said will reduce the press conferences to Wednesdays at noon starting next week from their current Monday and Friday. On Monday, Gov. DeWine is expected to offer a description of what businesses may be allowed to reopen on or about May 1.
Previously just one person at a time was permitted in golf carts, as the state allowed golf courses to be open as long as they took precautions such as closing off their clubhouses to groups, and wiped the golf carts down after each use. Landscapers, meanwhile, are allowed to reopen after formerly classified as nonessential businesses.
Still to be decided on are garage sales and yard sales, with guidance soon to come on that topic from the state. They have been designated nonessential, and Miller added that she received some negative feedback when posting information recently about the topic. Garage sales and yard sales normally peak during the summer.
Many local residents have been asking Miller about a rapid test that identifies antibodies from the blood of individuals who have contracted COVID-19 and survived. So far, there are no plans to offer such a test locally, but she said if it happens the state will issue guidance on how to proceed.
Miller’s guest Friday was Jacqueline Neighbarger, a nurse practitioner with the Knox County Community Health Center. Neighbarger said the health center is treating patients but currently most of that is happening through phone appointments, with no minor procedures being offered. The dental clinic is accepting patients but only for emergency dental care. If patients have non-COVID-19 related medical needs some may be referred to urgent care.
Now, and when more businesses start to reopen, Neighbarger said county residents should wear masks to protect themselves and those around them.
“That is absolutely super important,” she emphasized.
As of Friday, Knox County Health reported that the county has 15 cases of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with four of those new cases reported since Sunday. Three of those individuals are isolated at home, with one, a 54-year-old male who works in Knox County, being treated at Knox Community Hospital. There are also 12 test results pending out of 146 specimen collection kits taken, and four probable cases, which means they have exhibited some symptoms, such as upper respiratory illness, but have not been tested. Twenty-one individuals are being monitored after having contact with other cases confirmed as positive.
