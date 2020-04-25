Golf cart, landscaping restrictions relaxed

MOUNT VERNON — Two people can now ride in a golf cart in Knox County golf courses, and residential landscapers are now free to mulch away and clear flower beds in preparation for planting those annuals and perennials.

Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller announced Friday during her coronavirus-related press conference that the two business-related restrictions have been relaxed. Miller further she said will reduce the press conferences to Wednesdays at noon starting next week from their current Monday and Friday. On Monday, Gov. DeWine is expected to offer a description of what businesses may be allowed to reopen on or about May 1.

Previously just one person at a time was permitted in golf carts, as the state allowed golf courses to be open as long as they took precautions such as closing off their clubhouses to groups, and wiped the golf carts down after each use. Landscapers, meanwhile, are allowed to reopen after formerly classified as nonessential businesses.

Still to be decided on are garage sales and yard sales, with guidance soon to come on that topic from the state. They have been designated nonessential, and Miller added that she received some negative feedback when posting information recently about the topic. Garage sales and yard sales normally peak during the summer.

Many local residents have been asking Miller about a rapid test that identifies antibodies from the blood of individuals who have contracted COVID-19 and survived. So far, there are no plans to offer such a test locally, but she said if it happens the state will issue guidance on how to proceed.

Miller’s guest Friday was Jacqueline Neighbarger, a nurse practitioner with the Knox County Community Health Center. Neighbarger said the health center is treating patients but currently most of that is happening through phone appointments, with no minor procedures being offered. The dental clinic is accepting patients but only for emergency dental care. If patients have non-COVID-19 related medical needs some may be referred to urgent care.

Now, and when more businesses start to reopen, Neighbarger said county residents should wear masks to protect themselves and those around them.

“That is absolutely super important,” she emphasized.

As of Friday, Knox County Health reported that the county has 15 cases of residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with four of those new cases reported since Sunday. Three of those individuals are isolated at home, with one, a 54-year-old male who works in Knox County, being treated at Knox Community Hospital. There are also 12 test results pending out of 146 specimen collection kits taken, and four probable cases, which means they have exhibited some symptoms, such as upper respiratory illness, but have not been tested. Twenty-one individuals are being monitored after having contact with other cases confirmed as positive.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation April 19, 2020 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Home Isolation April 21, 2020 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Home Isolation April 22, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Hospitalized at KCH April 22, 2020 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Home Isolation

SOURCE:Knox Public Health on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 8 a.m.

