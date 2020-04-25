Glazier passes the torch

MOUNT VERNON — It was a bittersweet day at the Mount Vernon Police Department Friday as a mentor exited a long-standing career and his protégé rose through the ranks.

At 2 p.m., Knox County 911 Dispatch broadcasted the end of watch sign-off call for Glazier over the radio.

Glazier’s retirement ceremony commenced in the plaza outside the PD’s front entrance. Attendees gathered around the plaza, on the steps and by the sidewalk.

Sgt. Troy Glazier retired after 30 years of service and his protégé Cpl. Rex Young was promoted to sergeant after 12 years at the department. MVPD organized a special outdoor ceremony and drive-by procession.

“It is a great pleasure to announce that after 30 years of service, Sergeant Troy Glazier, unit five for the Mount Vernon Police Department is retiring and giving his final sign-off,” 911 Operations Director Laura Webster, sending out the final call, said. “You’ve been a mentor and great friend to many during your career. It has been a privilege working with you. We wish you the best. Knox County Dispatch, clear.”

The signing off call was followed by a drive-through procession of MVPD, Mount Vernon Fire/EMS and Knox County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, each sounding the sirens as they drove past the department’s front steps. At the end of the lineup, Young, newly promoted, stepped out of the police vehicle and saluted Glazier from the street.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Glazier retired from his post of 30 years at the MVPD. Glazier, who was a supervising officer to Young, said that he “felt great” being able to walk away knowing that the department has good people like Young in place.

“We have a lot of good people in Knox County here, and I think we’re starting to see that during this COVID-19 thing that everybody’s coming together, and we got great leadership,” Glazier remarked. “I think that’s why Knox County is doing so well right now, because of it. So, yeah, I feel totally confident walking away with a peace of mind.”

Webster said she was tearing up while making Glazier’s signing off call.

“My entire career, I’ve worked with Troy. He’s been a great friend,” said Webster. “As far as Rex goes — Sgt. Young now — I have no doubt that Troy was a great mentor to Rex, because Rex is also excellent at his job.”

Young shared that he came under Glazier’s wing as a midnight patrolman and Glazier was his sergeant who ran the midnight shifts.

“Sgt. Glazier is going to be missed. He’s been a mentor to me for a very long time,” Young remarked. “I think we’re just all… It’s a tough day for us that way.”

As far as the promotion goes, Young said it is a very good thing for him and his family and that he looks forward to the opportunity.

MVPD Cpt. Scott McKnight, who helped to coordinate Friday’s event, said the honors were well deserved. Sgt. Andrew Burns echoed Young’s comment that Glazier has been a mentor in the department.

“We’re just happy for Sgt. Glazier. He’s been a very valuable member of the department, a huge influence on everyone here, myself included,” Burns said.

“We have another couple of great officers that’s going to be promoted. I know a lot of them follow in Sgt. Glazier’s footsteps,” McKnight said. “He taught them the ropes, teaching, training. They’re fine officers we have at Mount Vernon PD.”

McKnight said MVPD typically has its retirement ceremonies indoor in the department’s training room. Given the public health considerations, the department had come together to organize the outdoor send-off.

“They want nothing too big. We want to do the social distancing thing,” McKnight noted. “Everything just took off really well today. Of course, it took a lot of people to coordinate it (with) my fellow co-workers. So I’m very proud of the way it turned out.”

Mayor Matt Starr, City Law Director Rob Broeren and Apostolic Christian Church Chief Chaplain LJ Harry were present at the ceremony. McKnight said the department had also arranged a small gathering where 12 retired officers came to congratulate Glazier before the public send-off; after the ceremony, Glazier will have some time with the younger officers as well.

“Thirty years is a long time. It’s time for me to pass the torch,” Glazier said, concluding a career that has left a strong impression in the minds of many.