Danville recycling drop off location closed

DANVILLE — Knox County Recycling and Litter Prevention (KCRLP) announced Friday it is closing the Danville Recycling Drop Off location. After discussions with the Danville Mayor and the DKMM Solid Waste District, KCRLP decided that due to the contamination rate and the amount of trash being left at the site that it was no longer feasible to keep the site in service. KCRLP is responsible for the upkeep and cleanliness of the site and even with the educational programs provided to the village, the site continues to be a dumping ground for unwanted material.

All of the county’s 15 sites are experiencing an increase in the amount of trash, KCRLP reported.

