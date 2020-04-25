City to look at emergency business fund contribution

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council will consider making a contribution to an emergency loan fund aimed at helping local businesses affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Council will have the option Monday of approving a resolution to contribute to the emergency business loan fund offered through the Knox County Revolving Loan Fund. The resolution suggests the contribution be made from the city’s reserve balance account, established in 2017.

Area Development Foundation President Jeff Gottke announced the fund Wednesday. The fund provides zero-interest loans of up to $10,000 to local companies that employ low to moderate-income individuals and has implemented cost-saving measures as a result of the epidemic.

The loans are to be paid back in one to three years and are to be secured by a Small Business Association lender.

The Knox County Commissioners have contributed $100,000 to the fund. The resolution does not state an amount that the city may give.

The issue will be discussed in a committee hearing from 6:35 – 6:45 p.m. before the regular session of the council, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Also up for discussion is updates to the city’s peddler and solicitor licenses ordinance. Mayor Matt Starr said the ordinance was written “decades ago” and last updated in 1993. Interest in the ordinance recently has included the city’s decision to allow food truck vendors to set up semi-permanently around town.

Committee hearings will end with a discussion from Ariel-Foundation Park Marketing Director Carrie Haver about the impact COVID-19 has had on the park from 7 – 7:15 p.m.

An ordinance tabled last month will return in the regular session of the council. The ordinance, which will create a second assistant law director, was postponed at the March 23 meeting of the council over budget concerns.

City Law Director Rob Broeren has asked for the position to allow him to focus less on municipal court cases and more on civil work for the city. The city has been asking Broeren to do more civil work, such as a review of contracts and drafting resolutions.

The assistant law director position will be full time and pay $50,000 per year.