Board of Elections lists requirements for in-person voting

MOUNT VERNON – Due to COVID-19 The Ohio General Assembly has limited in-person voting to those with a disability requiring a marking device, those who are unable to receive mail, and those who submitted a properly completed absentee application by noon April 25, and have yet to receive a ballot.

Because the Knox County Service Center is closed to the public, voting for individuals who legally affirm they belong in the above categories may vote in-person Tuesday, April 28, 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. at the board of elections soon-to-be new facility located at 105 East Sugar Street.

This facility is across the street from the Knox County Service Center and courthouse and directly behind Knox County Veteran’s Services. The entrance is off Sugar Street and there is ample parking and ADA accessibility.

CDC 6-feet social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks available.

Absentee ballots may still be dropped off in the Board of Elections drop box located at the rear of the Knox County Service Center, 117 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. Absentee ballots deposited in the drop box must be there by 7:30 p.m. on April 28.

