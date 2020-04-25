Alberts forced to look for new home

DANVILLE — Athletes around the area have been forced to sacrifice playing the games they love this spring. Former Danville softball player McKinley Alberts was one of them. But she is facing another sacrifice just 10 games into her collegiate softball career.

March 12, the University announced spring sports were canceled and students were to be moved out of their dorms.

“We got the text saying that softball was done,” Alberts said. “We needed to start moving our dorms and that we had a little less than a week to get everything out.”

She has been spending the past month and a half doing online coursework just like other students in the area.

Then, on April 21, the announcement came that Urbana University is shutting its doors for good.

“I didn’t really want to believe it,” Alberts said. “I was super-devasted.”

“Like many small rural campuses across the country, the Urbana University branch campus has experienced low enrollments for many years,” read a statement on Urbana’s website. “Franklin University’s efforts to stabilize the Urbana campus have met with some success in recent years. “However, the global coronavirus pandemic has added a level of stress and uncertainty to Urbana’s prospects that make it impossible to sustain, compelling Franklin University to discontinue physical operations on the Urbana branch campus effective after the Spring 2020 semester has ended. As a result of this decision, academic programming will be moved to Franklin University, while athletic offerings and on-site administrative roles will cease at the Urbana branch campus.” Franklin University purchased Urbana in 2014 and Urbana went under Franklin’s accreditation as a branch campus in 2017. She chose Urbana because it felt like home. “I don’t want to leave Urbana,” Alberts said. “It’s my second home and my second family. When I went to Urbana for my visit and then my orientation … all the players were there and I got to eat lunch with them. It just felt like Danville. It was homey. I knew I would get close with the girls and my coach (Brooke McCartney).” Right now, Alberts is finishing up the semester with Urbana online. She’s been in contact with a number of schools and has a top five — Marietta College, Bethany College, North Park University, the University of Mount Union and Concord University. “It’s hard because every time I talk to a coach, I feel like I’m cheating on my coach — which I shouldn’t,” Alberts said. “I’ve talked to about 15 coaches in the last two days. It’s been very stressful. I have a top five right now, but I’m waiting until after finals, so I’m not stressing over schools. (I want to) get through finals and keep my grades up.” Alberts wrapped up her career at Danville by being named first team All-Ohio in Division IV by the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association. Alberts has been using her Danville coaches for support. Charlie Duncan, now the Blue Devils’ head softball coach, was an assistant when Alberts played. “I know it’s a tough situation for her,” he said. “She was set up pretty good academically and athletically. She was a starting shortstop and doing pretty well and then the rug got pulled out from under her. She’s a great kid — academically and athletically. So, she’ll find a home real soon.” The Blue Knights had just wrapped up a 4-6 run in Florida March 11. Alberts batted .303 with 10 hits in 33 at-bats and was hit by a pitch twice and had one sacrifice in 10 games. She started all 10 games at shortstop. Her highlight came on March 7 against Holy Family in Winter Haven. She hit a walk-off single down the right field line to cap a 7-6 win for the Blue Knights. “I had a good time,” Alberts said about her trip. “It was nice to be with my team. I was super-close with every single girl on my team. They helped a lot with my freshman year. They were motivational … they helped me with more than just softball.”

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy