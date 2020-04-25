COLUMBUS — Albert C. Kessler, 58, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2020.

He was born Oct. 31, 1961, in Columbus.

Albert is survived by his father, James Kessler of Mount Vernon; brothers, Rod Allen (Casey) Kessler and Garrett Kessler; a sister, Tracy Lynn (Bob) McFarland; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Weaver.

The family is observing a private burial in Bloomfield Cemetery.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements for the Kessler family.

To express a condolence to the family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.