Owens Corning plant garners $10,000 for KC Foundation

MOUNT VERNON — The Owens Corning Foundation just announced that it is awarding $10,000 in charitable grant funds to the Knox County Foundation (KCF).

“This came as a pleasant surprise to us amidst a rather quiet time at the Knox County Foundation,” said Executive Director Sam Barone. “We’re always excited to form new relationships with businesses and organizations in Knox County, and are thrilled to receive this funding through the Owens Corning Mount Vernon plant.”

According to its website, the Owens Corning Foundation seeks to empower people and the communities in which they live and work. Its philanthropic areas of focus include promoting and enabling safe and affordable housing solutions for those in need, aiding those in need of basic shelter, and providing basic health and education for those in need. To achieve this, the Foundation encourages employees’ volunteer activities as well as provides cash and in-kind contributions to charitable partners, such as the Knox County Foundation. They award more than 3 million annually.

Samer Yousef, Mount Vernon’s plant manager, explained that, in the past, they’ve been involved with Habitat for Humanity and other nonprofits, providing materials, financial assistance and volunteers for housing projects, specifically. “In starting the grant application process, we looked at a variety of charities in Knox County, but I liked that the Knox County Foundation invests in the community and offers support in many areas rather than having a narrow focus,” he said.

With COVID-19 affecting every community, Yousef realizes the importance of the timing of this award. “I am so pleased to support KCF and our local community by providing funding to aid in the battle against COVID-19,” he explained. KCF has already awarded more than $40,000 in COVID-19 specific assistance for nonprofits in Knox County.

The Knox County Foundation, now in its 76th year, has as its mission to improve the quality of life in Knox County through charitable giving; to provide a vehicle for donors of varied interests to support charitable and community activities; to assess and respond to emerging and changing community needs and to develop a permanent endowment for the community and to serve as a catalyst for a variety of projects. Visit www.knoxcf.org or follow the Foundation on Facebook for more information.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews