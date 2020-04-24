Mount Vernon softball seniors get their night

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon softball team did a typical rite of passage — senior night. The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancelation of spring sports, forced this typical rite of passage to be done in an atypical way.

Bryn Elliott, Jasmine Davidson and Kiley Lowe made their final comments to the team using what has become a new rite of passage in a shutdown world — a Zoom meeting.

“I’ve read this speech many times and I don’t think I’ve read it once without choking up,” said MV softball coach Ryan Pentz, who was in his first season as head coach. “This was not how I wanted to meet and this is not how I wanted it to end. I sent a text to them (last week) that I believe the 2020 class will change the world. No class has ever faced the adversity of this class. The adversity that Bryn, Kiley and Jasmine and all of their classmates have faced, will hopefully lead them to great things in life.”

Elliott is the elder statesman of the group. She was a three-year varsity player, who was moving from catcher to third base this season.

“When I asked her to make the move from catcher to third, she didn’t hesitate,” Pentz said. “That’s what leaders do.”

Elliott talked about her love of the game.

“I remember my freshman year I was put in right field for a scrimmage,” she said. “I was super-nervous. Outfield was not my thing. The only thing I truly remember from that day was when I dove for a ball, I caught it. But I came up with grass in my teeth and cuts on my face. I will never forget how bad I wanted it. For those of you fighting for a spot — give it your all and don’t back down.”

Davidson and Lowe were both going to play on the varsity level for the first time.

“Many players (would have given) up during those three years,” Pentz said. “Not the two of them. They kept after it. Not a single time did Jasmine and Kiley ask me about playing time. They just wanted to know what was expected of them as seniors. To the two of you, thank you for not giving up. I hope every underclassman on here will learn this valuable lesson from the two of you.”

Davidson, a utility player, told her teammates to appreciate what they have.

“Being in quarantine for six weeks gives you a lot of time to reflect on things,” she said. “But what really has been pressing on my mind was that you’re never guaranteed anything. You never know when the things you cherish the most can be taken away from you. To my underclassmen, please always play your hearts out and cherish every moment on that field because it doesn’t last forever.”

Lowe, a pitcher, spent her time talking about what the game has meant to her.

“I started playing softball when I was nine years old,” she said. “It maybe a surprise, but as a kid, I was a dancer as well. After a year of trying to juggle both, I decided to give up dancing to pursue softball wholeheartedly. Even though I wasn’t very good at that point — I couldn’t catch a ball to save my life. But I loved the challenge and I loved being part of a team. I think sometimes we put so much pressure on ourselves when we should be playing for the love of the game.”

All three will be playing softball at the next level. Elliott will play at Walsh University, Davidson at Hiram College and Lowe at Wilmington College.

Assistants Mike Fuller, Lauren Townley, Andy Bryant, Chad Christopher and Eric Rayburn. Athletic director Justin Sanford and former coaches Mike Marcum and Lynn Apple also got a chance to speak.

“You’ve had a crappy deal out of all of this and I know this was going to be a special season,” Marcum said. “We’ve had great season here in the near past and we’ve had a lot of talent. You girls lost something special. I know there was an OCC championship coming and I know you were going to compete at district. I want you to know that I’m supportive of you and I know you’re all going to do great things.”