MOUNT VERNON — Marcella L. Reffitt, 84, of Mount Vernon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1936 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Everett and Wanda (Joy) Robinson. Marcella previously worked at Kenyon College and volunteered at Knox Community Hospital.

Marcella was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon where she served on the Advisory Board. She enjoyed the simple things of life; baking, cooking, her daily walks, taking care of her vegetable and flower gardens and traveling with her family. Marcella was dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her children; Lois Van Barriger of Columbus, Larry (Christine) Reffitt of Mount Vernon, Janice Reffitt of Mount Vernon and Alan Reffitt of Columbus; a granddaughter, Katherine Reffitt of Reynoldsburg; a great-grandson, Eli; two sisters, Charlotte Christman of Mount Vernon and Diane (Lee) McConnell of Three Rivers, Michigan.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Oakley Reffitt (2014).

Due to the current pandemic the family will be observing a private service at the First Baptist Church. Pastor William Barton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Marcella’s name may be made to the First Baptist Church, 303 S. Edgewood Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

