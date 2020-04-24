MOUNT VERNON — Lori L. Clapper, 58, of Mount Vernon, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Wexner Medical Center, in Columbus.

Lori was born March 4, 1962, in Zanesville, to Samuel and Mary Lou (Fraunfelter) Gantz.

Lori played basketball, and was in the band, while at Cardington-Lincoln High School. She graduated from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 1985. Lori served in the United States Navy.

She married Russell Clapper on May 29, 1999.

Lori worked for Mount Vernon Developmental Center for almost 30 years. She loved camping, bowling, playing softball, being a referee and following all sports, especially OSU athletics.

Lori will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Courtney (Justin) DeBord of Columbus and Sheena (Josh) Carothers of Chesterville; grandchildren, Autumn and Gotham; mother, Mary Lou Gantz of Canton; brother, Jeff (Beth) Gantz of Canton.

Lori was preceded in death by her father.

Services will be private. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Lori’s name.