MOUNT VERNON — Erma Faye Ready, 92, formerly of Mansfield, passed away Monday, April 20, at the Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation campus due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Erma was born near Minerva on May 19, 1927. She was the youngest child of Earl and Gertrude (Smith) Wingert. Along with her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances, Donald and Paul. Erma graduated from Minerva High School. Erma was the widow of the late Rev. Robert C. Ready Sr.

In July of 1946, Erma married Bob Ready when he returned from service in the Navy during World War II. Following additional Navy service during the Korean War, Bob attended Asbury College and became an ordained Elder of the Methodist Church.

Being the wife of a minister, Erma devoted many, many hours in service to the church. Bob and Erma were long-time members of First Methodist Church in Mansfield. Professionally, Erma was a sales associate at several large department stores including the M. O’Neil Co. which later became the Macy’s store at the Richland Mall. Erma also worked at the Mansfield Public Library.

Erma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert C. Ready Jr. and Diana K. (Miller) Ready of Mount Vernon. She will also be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Danya (Sean) Platt, Robyn (Connor) Watson, Kevin (Heather) Ready and Shannon (Jesse) Johnson; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

Erma’s life was one of service to others. She was always the one working quietly in the background making sure that everyone else had what they needed before thinking of herself.

The Wappner home in Mansfield is assisting the family with arrangements. Due to the current virus situation, a private graveside service will be held next week. A memorial service for extended family, friends and guests will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church in Mansfield or to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.