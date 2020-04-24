County adds $100K to small business loan program

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Commissioners announced Thursday they are adding $100,000 to a newly created Emergency Business Loan Program offered through the Area Development Foundation as unveiled this week.

The commissioners’ contribution, along with donations from other public and private partners within the local area, is intended to aid small businesses financially strapped by full and partial closures and other financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program offers loans of up to $10,000 at zero interest, with a repayment period of one to three years.

“This is a chance to give taxpayers’ money back to them,” Commissioner Bill Pursel said. He approved the $100,000 expenditure along with fellow commissioners Thom Collier and Teresa Bemiller.

Funds for the Emergency Business Loan program will be drawn from the Community Development Block Grant Revolving Loan Fund, established as an emergency response to the county’s economic needs. As businesses repay loans, they go back into the revolving fund to help pay for future loans.

Knox County businesses qualifying for the Emergency Business Loan Program must demonstrate stable business operations before the COVID-19 pandemic. They must show that cost-saving measures were taken, and that they employ low-to-moderate-income county residents. Small businesses meeting the criteria should contact their Small Business Association lender. Those wishing to donate to the emergency loan program should email ADF President Jeff Gottke at Jeff@knoxadf.com

Commissioners also heard this week of how a Senior Voucher Program serving local Farmers Market produce can proceed during the global pandemic. A meeting on the topic was held via Zoom Thursday involving the Ohio State University Extension Office, representing a Farmers Market Senior Voucher Task Force. The program is deemed an essential business.

The start date for the Senior Voucher Program, under revised procedures, will likely start the Saturday before Mother’s Day, May 9. The revision involves having seniors pick up their Farmers Market produce at a fixed location, such as the C.A. & C Railroad Depot. Seniors would be able to drive up and not need to leave their vehicles. The produce would likely come in pre-packaged boxes or bags. A forthcoming announcement on the program will soon be made.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews