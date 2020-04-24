Photography

Bloomin good

11:11 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Lisa Godwin prepares to hand a customer a ‘bloomin onion’ Thursday. G& G Concessions set up their business on West High Street in Mount Vernon. Other food stands have popped up across the county as events are being canceled leaving vendors scrambling to find venues and locations.
Lisa Godwin prepares to hand a customer a ‘bloomin onion’ Thursday. G & G Concessions set up their business on West High Street in Mount Vernon. Other food stands have popped up across the county as events are being canceled leaving vendors scrambling to find venues and locations.

 

