Senior facility seeks tax abatement

MOUNT VERNON — A North Canton senior living company is seeking an 80 percent real estate tax abatement on a new facility to be built in Mount Vernon.

The Area Development Foundation (ADF) and Lemmon Development, LLC, have crafted an Enterprise Zone (EZ) agreement that, if approved, would grant Lemmon an 80 percent, 10-year abatement for real estate taxes on a new 81-bed senior living facility. The facility will be located on a 5.5-acre parcel off Venture Drive on the city’s east end.

EZs are an economic development tool offered through the Ohio Development Services Agency that offers tax abatements on new construction. The EZs are an economic development tool used to attract new businesses and retain existing ones. The tax dollars that would normally be received to affected governments and schools are to be balanced out by gains in economic development, such as new jobs. To ensure those economic development measures are met, EZs require a pledge from the business to create a specific number of jobs in a specified period. In the Lemmon EZ, the company pledges to create 82 jobs in the next three years. If the job benchmarks are not met, the EZ can be revoked by the county’s Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC).

Lemmon will still pay the 20 percent of the real estate taxes not abated by the agreement.

ADF President Jeff Gottke said the agreement has to be approved by three of the four parties that will lose out on the real estate tax dollars. Those are the city of Mount Vernon, Knox County Commissioners and Mount Vernon City Schools. While the Knox County Career Center receives real estate tax dollars, it is only required by law to approve a compensation agreement due to its being a vocational center.

Mount Vernon City Schools and the career center will still receive payments from Lemmon representing 100 percent of the value of the new nursing home’s property tax they would have received if no abatement was in place. This is due to a “hold harmless” provision that the ADF has requested of all EZs, Gottke said.

Gottke said it has been the ADF’s unofficial policy to insist on the ‘hold harmless’ provision for schools.

“Historically, it is just the governments that give up the tax dollars,” Gottke said. “We’ve been very lucky we have been able to hold on to (the hold harmless) rule over the decades.”

Mount Vernon City Schools signed off on the agreement Monday. Commissioners and the city have yet to vote on the agreement.

There are currently six active EZ agreements in Knox County.