MOUNT VERNON — Larry N. Mondron, 81, of Mount Vernon passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Knox Community Hospital.

He was born on April 21, 1939, in Mount Vernon to the late Ralph and Lucille (Rice) Mondron. He and his family built, owned and operated the Harcourt Hotel. Larry was also employed at Pittsburgh Plate Glass, the Station Break and he retired as a driver for the Mid-Ohio Transit Authority (MOTA) after 17 years of service.

He is survived by his nephew, Stephen Mondron; his niece, Stephanie Mondron; and close friend, Karen Wilson.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, a private burial will take place in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

