Knox Community Hospital receives 1st batch of cleaned N95 masks

MOUNT VERNON — To help combat the anticipated “surge” of new COVID-19 cases over the next week or so, an important delivery of PPEs — Personal Protective Equipment — came in Monday to Knox Community Hospital.

A total of 69 N95 respirator masks that had been sent out to Battelle for decontaminated were returned safe and ready to be reused, hospital spokesman Jeff Scott confirmed. The N95 masks are the kind that hospital nurses and physicians across the nation say to provide the safest level of protection against the COVID-19 virus while treating patients. Battelle, a Columbus-based company, recently received US Food and Drug Administration approval to decontaminate the masks using a heated solution of hydrogen peroxide.

The N95 masks were used by KCH medical personnel, cleaned, and returned to them. The masks can be used up to 20 times without degradation, according to Battelle. Mark Maxwell, Knox County’s Emergency Management Agency director, who helps operate the county’s COVID-19-related Emergency Operations Center, said KCH’s N95 mask reuse is one of the best examples of PPE conservation in the county so far.

Maxwell said the EOC has been at work over the past several weeks providing PPEs upon request to healthcare providers in Knox County, which have mainly involved home health firms and extended care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. KCH has not requested PPEs except for one initial request. If they, or other healthcare providers, were to ask, they would be prioritized, Maxwell said, as the county enters what is considered the time of “the surge” — or when the newest number of positive cases will occur — which is expected to occur over the next week or so.

N95 masks and surgical gowns are the biggest needs, Maxwell said. He added that county volunteers have been exceedingly generous in creating, and donating, homemade masks.

For healthcare providers that wish to purchase PPEs, Maxwell said he offers resources that prioritize PPEs in Ohio and can be contacted directly. He said one resource, the Ohio Emergency PPE Maker’s Exchange, https://repurposingproject.sharetribe.com/, is an online source that allows for sharing and purchasing PPEs created by Ohio manufacturers who have answered the call to help. The resource is provided by the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19.

Another resource is the Private Sector PPE Exchange Dashboard, https://fema.connectsolutions.com/ppeexchange. Its simple-to-use dashboard connects private sector sellers and buyers of PPE. Users enter their information and update as needed, Maxwell said.

