Health board receives virus response funds

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Home Isolation April 15, 2020 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation April 19, 2020 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Home Isolation April 21, 2020 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Home Isolation

SOURCE: Knox County Health Department April 23, 10 a.m.

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Board of Health has accepted coronavirus-related response funding and aid from the state Department of Health and two federal sources totaling $678,756.

The funds were accepted during the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday, held via remote check-ins by board members at their residences using the Google Hangouts application.

The funding came from three separate sources and was accepted under the “Board Approvals” portion of the agenda. The largest amount of funds, totaling $572,135, is a one-time payment for the county’s health center, made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The period covered extends from April 1 through March 31, 2021.

Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said the CARES funding is to be used for COVID-19-related purposes tied to the detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus. There is flexibility built into the funds that will allow KPH to spend the funds on uses such as new equipment to expand services such as Telehealth, for more PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to serve healthcare workers, to expand access to care and for personnel needs as they arise. Miller added there may be potential to spend part of the funds for more coronavirus-related specimen collection kits, but that needs more clarification.

The health board also received $52,782 from the Ohio Department of Health for coronavirus response funding. This amount will go into the health department’s general fund, to be used to offset coronavirus-related personnel expenses, Miller said.

Another similar amount, $53,839 from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Funding. KPH is receiving this funding because it is a federally qualified health center, Miller said.

KPH preparedness-related services to date have included KPH nurses providing a call-in line advising those who believe they may have coronavirus symptoms; serving self-quarantined patients with daily health checkups by phone to determine if symptoms develop; and determining who the direct contacts were of a resident who tested positive for coronavirus, a process known as contact tracing, and follow-up monitoring of direct contacts for the possible onset of symptoms. KPH also notifies individuals when they have tested positive for the virus, as well as their employers in some cases, which happened recently at The Laurels of Mount Vernon, where a female worker recently tested positive.

The health board also heard Miller describe Knox County’s 13th individual positive COVID-19 case, a 39-year-old male who is in home isolation. The man had been exposed to a positive case. KPH learned of the positive test Tuesday.

Miller said what was thought to be the county’s 14th case involves a 61-year-old healthcare worker, who resides and works in Gahanna. As of Wednesday, 131 county residents had specimen collections taken, with 108 negative results, 13 positive results, two positive results involving an individual from another county, nine test results pending, three probable cases, 21 individuals being monitored, and one death involving an elderly man who had lived out of state for several months before passing.

In other action, the health board approved a Memorandums of Understanding with four locations to serve as quarantine locations if needed: Fredericktown Church of the Nazarene, The Winter Sanctuary, the Kenyon Inn in Gambier and Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The first three sites involve ongoing MOUs as necessary, while the MOU involving MVNU’s main campus, with no specific location mentioned, is effective through July 15.

Larry Di Giovanni