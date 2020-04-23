Photography

Fire smokes up garage

11:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Mount Vernon Firefighter Josh Lester walks into a smoky garage Thursday on Nelson Drive in Mount Vernon. Firefighters from Fredericktown and Mount Vernon responded to a basement fire in the 14200 block. One person was transported to Knox Community Hospital. The fire remains under investigation.

Mount Vernon Firefighter Josh Lester walks into a smoky garage Thursday on Nelson Drive in Mount Vernon. Firefighters from Fredericktown and Mount Vernon responded to a basement fire in the 14200 block. One person was transported to Knox Community Hospital. The fire remains under investigation.

 

 

