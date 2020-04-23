COTC to offer more than $1 million in scholarships

NEWARK — Community members who have lost their jobs or are facing financial challenges or hardships due to COVID-19 can get financial help for career training from Central Ohio Technical College (COTC).

More than $1 million in scholarships will be available to help new students, those transferring from another institution and continuing students, with a special allocation specifically for displaced workers impacted by the pandemic. These scholarships combined, with other forms of financial aid, can be used for tuition and books as well as living expenses. In some cases students could receive enough funding to cover 100 percent of their tuition and have funds left to assist with living expenses.

Scholarships are available for the 2020-21 academic year, which begins with the opening of COTC’s summer semester on May 11. Learn more about scholarships, steps to enroll and COTC’s academic programs at go.cotc.edu/covidscholarship.

All students who apply who are admitted to COTC and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will automatically be considered for scholarships; there is no separate scholarship application to complete. Regular admission to a degree or certificate program is open to all who have earned a high school diploma, completed homeschooling at the secondary level or passed the General Education Development (GED) test. COTC may also grant prior-learning credit for certain life and career experiences.

To be eligible for scholarships, take these steps:

•Community members who have never attended COTC will need to submit the free application for admission at cotc.edu/apply.

•File the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at fafsa.gov as soon as possible.

•Enroll for a minimum of six credit hours per semester in a degree or certificate program.

COTC is accepting applications for summer semester 2020, which begins on May 11, and autumn semester 2020, which begins on August 25. Class registration for COTC’s summer semester is now open and will continue until the first day of classes. To speak with an admissions counselor, email to cotcadmissions@mail.cotc.edu or call COTC’s Knox campus at 740-392-2526.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews