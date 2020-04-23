ADF offers loans to small businesses

MOUNT VERNON — The Area Development Foundation, as administrator of the Knox County Revolving Fund, is creating an Emergency Business Loan program for small businesses financially strapped during the coronavirus pandemic. Loans of up to $10,000 are being offered with zero interest and repayment terms extending up to three years, ADF announced this week.

ADF President Jeff Gottke said the Emergency Business Loans are intended to provide operating capital as businesses make cost-saving measures in order to continue operations during the pandemic.

The loans, up to $10,000 each at zero interest, have repayment terms of 1 to 3 years. Gottke said qualifying businesses must be in Knox County, employ low-to-moderate income county residents, have maintained stable business operations prior to COVID-19, and have the ability to repay the loan. Companies must also have demonstrated significant cost-savings measures in response to the current economic condition.

Referrals to the program must be made through a qualifying Small Business Association lender. Any business interested in applying should contact their SBA lender first. Each application is then reviewed in the order it is received by a 12-member committee. Final approval comes from the state level.

“While the state and federal government have come to the rescue of many businesses in the county, I am hearing that businesses still need some help,” Gottke said. “ADF is committed to support local businesses and workers as they try to keep their doors open until they can resume normal operations.”

ADF is utilizing funds from the local Community Development Block Grant Revolving Loan Fund as an emergency response to the county’s economic needs. While this money will help, Gottke offered, it won’t go very far. Gottke is seeking donations of private and state funds as well. Those interested in donating to the fund should contact Gottke: jeff@knoxadf.com

The program is being coordinated in a collaborative effort between ADF, the Knox County Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Mount Vernon.

“In this unprecedented time, we must all help each other out,” Gottke offered. “That includes our favorite businesses. Think of donating to the Emergency Business Loan Fund as an investment in the economic stability and quality of life in Knox County. ADF’s number one job is retaining jobs, and local businesses need your help. As members of the Knox County community we should help each other out however we can during these uncertain times.”

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews