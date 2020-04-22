Water meter installs on the way in Howard, Apple Valley

MOUNT VERNON — Water meter installation will finally be coming to Knox County customers in Howard and Apple Valley, albeit slowly and cautiously, county Water-Wastewater Superintendent Jeff Pickrell informed Knox County Commissioners Tuesday.

A small group of three or four homes should receive their meters Monday, he offered. UMS of Michigan, the company subcontracting with Johnson Controls to install the meters, will then evaluate with Pickrell the next day how initial installation went.

A kick-off/pre-engineering meeting is being held this week for the approximately $1.083 million project, which will ultimately result in approximately 2,800 high-tech Sensus iPERL meters being installed over the next several months.

Pickrell and Knox County Administrator Jason Booth noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project had previously been delayed with no precise start time on installation mentioned. But Booth offered that the money to fund the project has been sitting in an escrow account, with Johnson Controls and the UMS wanting to proceed.

Mailings and door hangers have been sent out in the community to alert customers to the water meter work. New meter installation does require water to be shut off for 15 to 20 minutes and the county wants to work with homeowners to have them home at the time, Pickrell said. It is not a requirement that they are home.

The new meters and the software technology they are linked to will help the water-wastewater department cut down on what Pickrell said is a water loss of 60 percent currently experienced in the project area. The loss occurs through a variety of reasons such as running toilets and leaking pipes. When continuous water use occurs, the meters emit a “ping” alerting Pickrell and his crew that a leak may be occurring.

Financing for the $1 million project comes through a 10-year lease/purchase agreement with Sterling National Bank of Columbus. The county has already paid for half of the project through capital funds, with the other half expected to be paid through more efficient water use and greatly reduced water loss. Increased efficiency may result in higher bills for customers.