OHSAA officially cancels spring sports

COLUMBUS — As expected, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the cancellation of spring sports in an email sent to member schools Monday night.

“My No. 1 goal now is to return sports to the way they were before and even better,” OHSAA executive director Jerry Snodgrass said in a conference call Tuesday afternoon. “I’m a product of this organization and I’m a product of what high school sports are in general. I had my own troubles as a kid and I had coaches and teachers that believed in me and (taking this position at the OHSAA) was the ultimate opportunity for me to give back. So, what was denied to these kids — I’m not going to lie — I’ve broken down a couple of times. It’s been tough and it was very emotional because I’ve lived it.”

The decision to cancel was inevitable after Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement that all schools will continue with distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

It seemed inevitable long before that. Winter sports moved from being void of spectators on March 10 to postponed two days later to canceled March 26.

Spring sports remained postponed even though the OHSAA released a contingency plan on April 9, which may have provided a glimmer of hope in a hopeless situation.

DeWine announced a plan to begin re-opening the state from its stay-at-home order April 16 — another glimmer of hope. But all of that came to an end on Monday.

“I think we all knew that this was coming down the road even though we didn’t necessarily want to believe it,” East Knox athletic director Aaron White said. “We were kind of expecting the closure of schools — especially with the other states around us had been doing it.

“We are extremely disappointed — especially with our spring sports and the possibilities of how far we could have gone (in the tournaments) with the teams that we were putting together. Unfortunately, sometimes life happens. We’re extremely disappointed right now. We’re battling through those emotions as much as we can.”

Fredericktown athletic director Nathan Bellman echoed White’s thoughts.

“I fully support the decision that Governor DeWine has made along with the OHSAA’s stance,” Bellman said in an email. “While we are disappointed that we will not have a spring sports season, the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches is of utmost importance. We will get through this together! Freddie Strong!”

Now, schools look to find ways to honor seniors, who were robbed of their swan song in an unprecedented manner. There will be no senior nights — not to mention no senior proms or throwing caps in the air. Not without some social distancing anyway.

The Mount Vernon softball is meeting using what has become the normal for such occasion, Zoom, on Thursday where coach Ryan Pentz and seniors Bryn Elliott, Kiley Lowe and Jasmine Davidson will speak to the rest of the team.

Snodgrass was taken aback by the amount of schools around Ohio that participated in Monday night’s #BeTheLight.

“That just highlights what high school sports mean to communities,” he said. “I saw places where fire trucks lit up all of their lights. Porch lights (were on) in communities. Baseball and soccer and football stadiums (were lit) — that was just so powerful.”

Area schools Centerburg, Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown, Highland, Utica, Cardington, Johnstown, Mount Gilead, Northridge and Northmor all participated. Mount Vernon, which lost its stadium lights in a wind storm last month, didn’t participate. But the baseball field’s scoreboard was lit with 20 runs and 20 hits in the Mount Vernon row Monday afternoon.

Snodgrass said that his staff are going to begin to look at contingencies for fall sports. It’s likely the pandemic will have some effect on the fall, but any scenarios are speculation at this point.

He didn’t discount that some sports may be canceled while others could be played. Game schedules could be reduced in most or all sports and June and July will have some effect on the preparation for fall and even winter sports.

“July is a very physical month for our student-athletes entering fall sports,” Snodgrass said. “So, we have already started looking at — if this continues through the summer — we’ll have the potential of having a lot of kids who haven’t had the physical activity that they would normally have going into a fall season. So, for the health and safety of everyone, we have to look at the acclimation periods going into the fall, if that happens. We have to be prepared for that.”

There are lots of factors that go into to determining when sports will resume.

“We’re also talking about that, if this does go through the summer, what is the likelihood that a student can get in to get a physical (annual medical exam),” Snodgrass said. “We have a sport medicine advisory group that is looking at that. They are looking at all aspects such as whether artificial surfaces need to be treated. We are relying on the advice of experts in our decision making.”

