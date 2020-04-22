North Fork considers alternate grad plan

UTICA — After meeting Monday night for their board meeting, The North Fork Local School board of education released an alternative graduation plan Tuesday morning.

“The plan is still under the works,” Superintendent Scott Hartley said. “But it’s a general idea of what we want to do.”

The alternative graduation plan, which can be found at their website and on their Facebook page, will still take place on May 31 starting at 2 p.m. and will happen in two parts.

Part one will be a pre-recorded open meeting that will include Hartley’s message to the senior class, the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, the announcement of the senior class gift and the official declaration of the student graduates, among other things. The video will be available graduation day and possibly other times throughout the week. The second part will be a parade of the seniors through town that will be video recorded and live-streamed. There are various rules to this parade that involve following social distancing guidelines, including the seniors riding in cars with no more than two people in them. Diplomas will be handed out to the seniors at the end of the parade. For seniors who do not want to participate in the parade, diplomas will be available for pick up at a later time decided by the school. The board also appointed Debra Paxton to the vacant seat that was left by the resignation of former board member Jason Snyder. The term will run until January and if Paxton wishes to remain on the board, she must run in the next general election. Hartley said the board had interviewed four other candidates for the position before deciding to appoint Paxton, effective April 21. The board also: •Approved a resolution formally adopting a contingency plan to provide online and distance learning to makeup and complete hours needed to complete the school year. •Approved the Early Childhood Disabled Preschool Contract Amendment with the Licking County Educational Service Center for the fiscal year 2021. •Approved the Early Education Services for Children with disabilities with the Licking County Educational Service Center for the fiscal year 2021. •Approved a memorandum of understanding between the board of education and the North Fork Education Association in regards to certified employee evaluations. •Gave second readings to various NEOLA policies and adopted said polices. •Approved various certified staff member contracts and other personnel items.

Jamie Holland: 740-397-5333 or jamie@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @