MOUNT VERNON — Nancy L. Sellers, 87, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Mount Vernon Health and Rehabilitation.

Nancy was born to Fernand (Dutch) and Billie Lannoy on April 13, 1933. A graduate of Mount Vernon High School, Nancy spent her entire life in Mount Vernon, and on April 4, 1954, married Joseph W. Sellers Jr., also of Mount Vernon.

In her early years, Nancy bowled in several local bowling leagues, and worked hard at being a wife and mother. After her father’s death, Nancy helped manage their family business. She also worked at Lenki Brothers Cabinet Shop and the Cougar Den on the campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

Most weekends you could find Nancy camping at Wahlers’ Campground on East Harbor in Marblehead. Fishing was one of Nancy’s favorite pastimes, and she spent many weekends with her husband and mother fishing on Lake Erie. Upon retirement, Joe and Nancy spent countless hours with their grandchildren, and Knox Lake became a favorite fishing spot.

Nancy will be remembered for her many opinions, quick wit and dry sense of humor. One of her favorite sayings was “If you don’t like my peaches, don’t shake my tree.” Another of her favorite sayings was often delivered to an unannounced visitor: “You better ring the phone before you knock on my door.” One need only mention Nancy’s grandchildren to see her softer side. They were her pride and joy.

Nancy was a member of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon and attended New Life Community Church in Fredericktown. She was also a long-time member of the Mount Vernon Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sister, Lynda (Joe) Bell; daughters, Mary Beth (Mark Wilson) Fischer and Janet (Herman) Tice; her son, Joe (Zo) Sellers; grandchildren, Rachel Fischer, Leigh (Josh) Shank and Mitch Sellers, Walker and Campbell (Elaine Caw) Tice; great-granddaughter, Riley Shank; nephew, Jay (Monica) Bell; and a great-niece, Molly Bell.

In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, the family will observe a private graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road, Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy L. Sellers.