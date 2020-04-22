MOUNT VERNON — Major E. Bowles, 74, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Glen Alun, West Virginia, on July 14, 1945, to Charles and Jossie (Brown) Bowles.

Major worked at Chattanooga Glass for 20 years and then worked for Kroger in Mount Vernon. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. Major loved helping people, whether at Krogers or singing karaoke at local nursing homes. He was a member of the First Church of God in Fredericktown and loved the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, E. Jean Bowles; children, Major Bowles Jr., Tammy Sue Sapp, Glen (Missy) Price, Michael Cordray, Lynn (Wyatt); five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; step brother, David Jackson, step sister, Shirley (Ed) Myers.

Along with his parents, Major is preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Bowles and several sisters and a brother, Harry Bales; and his dog Curly.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Kindred Hospice, https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/KindredatHomeFoundationInc/KAHF.html.

To view this obituary or leave the family a condolence, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Major E. Bowles.