Lytle Road Oasis planned for HOOT

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Land Bank has once again acquired property to be turned over to the Knox County Park District, this time involving a parcel on Lytle Road in Centerburg that will eventually enhance the Heart of Ohio Trail.

The Lytle Road parcel, just off U.S. 36, is a thin yet long strip of land — 1,349 feet — that Land Bank President Jeff Gottke said was acquired at very little cost. The parcel was on the state’s forfeited lands list and is being turned over to the park district this week for $100.

Gottke said the thin parcel will connect to a Heart of Ohio trailhead near where the trail bridge crosses U.S. 36 in Centerburg. Once completed, it will be used as a rest stop providing trail access, featuring native plants including a small animals refuge, signage and parking amenities.

“Basically, it will provide another attraction along the already scenic (Heart of Ohio) Trail,” Gottke said.

Knox County Park District Director Lori Totman provided a written description of her plans for the parcel in becoming the “Lytle Road Oasis,” which she said “can be developed into a natural green space ‘oasis’ that will feature and promote native plants, wildlife, and share area history through signage.”

The HOOT extends from Mount Vernon to Centerburg and is currently about 16 miles in length, with forthcoming plans to extend southward by paving a 1.1-mile section from Huffman Road to the Licking County Line. The HOOT is part of the 330-mile long Ohio to Erie Trail, a good-size section of which extends through Knox County.

“Many trail travelers like to connect with the outdoors, the land and local community they are traveling through,” she noted. “This property will be ideal for a rest stop with some information about local flora and fauna, as well as some history of the area and its people. It will also serve local trail users with another access point and assist physically challenged users. In the future, it may provide access to a local business.”

There is a lot of planning, which includes obtaining grant funds, before the Lytle Road Oasis can become a reality, Totman said. But she, as well as the Heart of Ohio Trail Committee, will be active in applying for any grants available.

Totman’s plans for the property are in line with the HOOT Committee plans, she offered. Green space access to the HOOT trailhead would include five or six parking spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It would include a connecting concrete path from the parking area to the trail. Native plants and grasses would be planted requiring minimal upkeep, and it would include a section of natural overgrowth brambles, such as black raspberry and blackberry, to allow for small wildlife species and bird habitat. There would be benches, interpretive signs describing area history, a kiosk and other amenities.

Totman has estimated the total project cost at close to $26,000.

The land bank has also partnered with the Knox County Park District on acquiring, and then selling to the district, a few small parcels in Howard that will eventually become a parking area allowing vehicle access to the Hellbender Preserve. In addition, Gottke said the land bank is soon to turn over a deed transfer involving a small triangular parcel that will, in effect, expand Brinkhaven Park near the Bridge of Dreams. He offered that the parcel can be turned over to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Village of Brinkhaven or the park district. Totman said her choice would be ODNR, since it owns and maintains the Mohican Wilderness Area.

The park district recently initiated a 15-year lease with ODNR to have the county operate Brinkhaven Park, which has three shelters that have, but are not using, electricity access. The plan will be to have at least one of the shelters available for electric needs. The playground area, along with the baseball backstop, will be removed because the park district does not offer or maintain such amenities, she said.

Currently, Knox County Park District visitorship, despite the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing, is thriving and busier than normal for this time of year, Totman said. She bases that on the amount of trash placed in receptacles as well as how full parking lots are at sites such as Wolf Run Regional Park and Honey Run Waterfall/Honey Run Highlands parks. While some sites offer portable toilets rented year-round, Totman said she will have to decide within a month about whether to offer seasonal portable toilets at sites such as the Laymon Road -Kokosing River access point.

The coronavirus and concern over hygienic precautions make that decision difficult, she added.